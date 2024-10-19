The officials found a total of 1.452 kilograms of suspected Ganja (Marijuana) with an estimated market value of Rs 1.452 crore, an official said

Mumbai Customs on Saturday said that they seized over 1.4 kg marijuana that was concealed in garments from passenger who had arrived at city airport from Bangkok in Thailand.

The passenger was held by the customs department following the seizure, the officials said.

An official statement said that on October 18, the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized a significant amount of illegal drugs.

"The officials found a total of 1.452 kilograms of suspected Ganja (Marijuana) with an estimated market value of Rs 1.452 crore," an official said.

They said that the drugs were cleverly hidden in vacuum-sealed packets, wrapped in various garments, and concealed within the passenger's check-in bag.

The proceedings against the passenger would be conducted as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and the NDPS Act, 1985, the officials said, adding that further investigations in the matter were going on.

The incident at Mumbai airport comes days after the officials of customs department made a similar seizure.

On October 14, the customs department had said that it seized 5 kilograms of marijuana at airport that was hidden in food packets and wrapped in gift paper.

The officials said that one person was held in connection with the matter.

An official statement had earlier this week stated that the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) made a significant drug bust when they intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok. They seized over 5 kilograms of marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 5.07 crores.

The officers at Mumbai airport demonstrated exceptional vigilance showcasing the effectiveness of their profiling and surveillance efforts, it had said.

The purported marijuana also called as ganja was concealed in food packets and boxes wrapped with gift wrappers which were placed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger. One person was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, the statement had earlier said.

"Mumbai airport continues to exemplify stringent security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers by thwarting illegal activities," the statement said.