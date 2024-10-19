"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," an IndiGo statement said
Flights at Mumbai airport. Pic/Sameer Abedi
A wave of bomb threats to airlines continued on Saturday as over 30 flights in India including 10 in Mumbai were threatened online, the officials said.
The flights operating to and from Mumbai have undergone rigorous checks before takeoff, ensuring passenger safety amidst heightened threats to airlines, they said.
Among the flights cleared for departure was Vistara’s UK106, connecting Singapore to Mumbai. Following comprehensive security checks, the flight was permitted to proceed. UK027 Mumbai - Frankfurt flight and UK131 Mumbai - Colombo flight also received bomb threat.
The officials said that Indigo’s 6E057 flight from Jeddah to Mumbai was also cleared, allowing it to continue on its journey without incident.
Other flights, including Air India’s AI119 to New York (JFK) and Indigo’s 6E017 to Istanbul also received bomb threats.
Alliance Air’s 9I661 flight to Malwan and Akasa’s QP1371 from Goa also received bomb threat.
SpiceJet’s SG116 flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai was another flight that received threat.
So far, over 70 flights in past 6 days have received bomb threats, the officials said.
A list of overall flights that received threats on Saturday-
IndiGo Airline
6E-11 Delhi to Istanbul
6E-17 Mumbai to Istanbul
6E-58 Jeddha to Mumbai
6E-108 Hydrabad to Chandigarh
6E-184 Jodhpur to Delhi
Air India
AI-101: Delhi to New York
AI-105: Delhi to Newark
AI-126: Chicago to Delhi
AI-119: Mumbai New York (JFK)
AI-161: Delhi to London
Spicejet
SG055 Amritsar to Dubai
SG116 Darbhanga to Mumbai (3rd threat in 6 days to same flight)
SG211 Delhi to Goa
SG476 Delhi to Darbhanga
SG2939 Delhi to Dharamshala
Akasa Airlines
QP1323 Guwhati to Agartala
QP1371 Goa to Mumbai
QP1373 Bagdogra to Banglore
QP1385 Mumbai Bagdogra
QP1405 Hydrabad to Delhi
Alliance air
9I506 Agatti Island to Kochi
9I528 Vijaynagar Township to Bangluru
9I823 Shimla to Dharamshala
9I661 Mumbai to Malwan
9I804 Kullu to Delhi
Vistara
UK624 Udaipur to Mumbai
UK106 Singapore to Mumbai
UK17 Delhi to London
UK21 Delhi to Paris
UK 161 Delhi to Hongkong