"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," an IndiGo statement said

A wave of bomb threats to airlines continued on Saturday as over 30 flights in India including 10 in Mumbai were threatened online, the officials said.

The flights operating to and from Mumbai have undergone rigorous checks before takeoff, ensuring passenger safety amidst heightened threats to airlines, they said.

Among the flights cleared for departure was Vistara’s UK106, connecting Singapore to Mumbai. Following comprehensive security checks, the flight was permitted to proceed. UK027 Mumbai - Frankfurt flight and UK131 Mumbai - Colombo flight also received bomb threat.

The officials said that Indigo’s 6E057 flight from Jeddah to Mumbai was also cleared, allowing it to continue on its journey without incident.

Other flights, including Air India’s AI119 to New York (JFK) and Indigo’s 6E017 to Istanbul also received bomb threats.

Alliance Air’s 9I661 flight to Malwan and Akasa’s QP1371 from Goa also received bomb threat.

SpiceJet’s SG116 flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai was another flight that received threat.

So far, over 70 flights in past 6 days have received bomb threats, the officials said.

A list of overall flights that received threats on Saturday-

IndiGo Airline

6E-11 Delhi to Istanbul

6E-17 Mumbai to Istanbul

6E-58 Jeddha to Mumbai

6E-108 Hydrabad to Chandigarh

6E-184 Jodhpur to Delhi

Air India

AI-101: Delhi to New York

AI-105: Delhi to Newark

AI-126: Chicago to Delhi

AI-119: Mumbai New York (JFK)

AI-161: Delhi to London

Spicejet

SG055 Amritsar to Dubai

SG116 Darbhanga to Mumbai (3rd threat in 6 days to same flight)

SG211 Delhi to Goa

SG476 Delhi to Darbhanga

SG2939 Delhi to Dharamshala

Akasa Airlines

QP1323 Guwhati to Agartala

QP1371 Goa to Mumbai

QP1373 Bagdogra to Banglore

QP1385 Mumbai Bagdogra

QP1405 Hydrabad to Delhi

Alliance air

9I506 Agatti Island to Kochi

9I528 Vijaynagar Township to Bangluru

9I823 Shimla to Dharamshala

9I661 Mumbai to Malwan

9I804 Kullu to Delhi

Vistara

UK624 Udaipur to Mumbai

UK106 Singapore to Mumbai

UK17 Delhi to London

UK21 Delhi to Paris

UK 161 Delhi to Hongkong