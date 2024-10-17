Sources said that the passengers were screened and that the aircraft was later cleared for further operations by the authorities

The spate of bomb threats to Indian flights continued with a Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai flight being the subject of security threat. The incident happened late on October 16, Wednesday, an airline spokesperson said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, nine new incidents of hoax bomb threats were reported by several other airlines like IndiGo, Air India etc.

In their statement dated October 17, the airline said that the Vistara flight UK 028 received a security threat via social media and that the flight was taken to isolation bay as soon as it landed at Mumbai airport. The spokesperson further stated that all passengers alighted from the flight in the isolation bay.

“Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," Visatra Spokesperson said.

Sources said that the passengers were screened and that the aircraft was later cleared for further operations by the authorities.

