A Vistara spokesperson said, "Shortly before landing, Vistara flight UK 22 operating from Paris to Delhi on 16 October 2024 received a security threat on social media"

A wave of bomb threats to airlines continued on Thursday as the Air India and Vistara flights received threats, the officials said.

A Vistata flight UK22 from Paris to Delhi on Thursday received a bomb threat while two Air India flights also received similar threats, sources said.

A Vistara spokesperson said, “Shortly before landing, Vistara flight UK 22 operating from Paris to Delhi on 16 October 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and all necessary checks were conducted as per guidance by the security agencies. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority.”

Apart from Vistara Air India's AI 129 flight from Mumbai to London and AI 119 flight from Mumbai to New York received threats on Thursday, sources said.

Air India confirmed that the bomb threat to both its flight.

Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, sources said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source.

"Vistara Frankfurt flight, which had departed for Mumbai from Frankfurt on Tuesday at 8.20 pm (local time) made an emergency landing here at around 7.45 am on Wednesday," a source said.

In an official statement, the airline said that the Vistara flight UK 028 received a security threat via social media and that the flight was taken to isolation bay as soon as it landed at Mumbai airport.

“Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," a Visatra Spokesperson said.