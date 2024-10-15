Mumbai: Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo among flights to receive bomb threats via social media

The flights operating to and from Mumbai that received threats included Air India, SpiceJet and two IndiGo flights, sources said

Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo flights were among the planes to receive bomb threats via social media in last two days in Mumbai, the officials said.

Four bomb threats were received in the past two days for flights operating from and to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, flights operating to and from India on Tuesday also received bomb threats, these included--SpiceJet, Air India and Akasa Air.

"On October 15, 2024, SpiceJet flight SG 116, operating on the Darbhanga-Mumbai sector, was informed by Mumbai ATC during descent of a bomb threat conveyed via a tweet. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai Airport and was directed to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure. All passengers disembarked normally, and security agencies were immediately notified. After thorough security checks, the aircraft has been cleared for further operations,"a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

Following the incident, the Akasa Air also issued an official statement.

It said, “Akasa Air flight QP 1373, flying from Bagdogra to Bengaluru on October 15, 2024, and carrying 167 passengers, 2 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert on board. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 13:39 hrs. All passengers were deplaned, and the local authorities undertook the necessary safety and security checks after which, the aircraft was released for operations. The Akasa Air team was on ground to assist all passengers, including providing regular updates and refreshments throughout the process. On completion of all required safety procedures, passengers exited the airport terminal at 16:30 hrs. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and comfort are our highest priority, and our crew followed all protocols according to our operating procedures.”