Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather updates Temperature at 33 deg C AQI remains good

Mumbai weather updates: Temperature at 33 deg C, AQI remains 'good'

Updated on: 20 October,2024 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celcius which is 1.1 degrees below the normal temperature

Mumbai weather updates: Temperature at 33 deg C, AQI remains 'good'

Pic/ Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather updates: Temperature at 33 deg C, AQI remains 'good'
x
00:00

Despite the 'good' air quality on Sunday, Mumbai's skyline was obscured by a layer of haze, while the mercury stayed a degree below normal temperature. According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celcius which is 1.1 degrees below the normal temperature. Santacruz observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 33.7 degrees. 


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is two per cent and the wind speed is 5 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.


The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rain towards evening/night" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.


Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On October 20, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality was in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 42 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike the previous days—per the SAMEER app dashboard—all areas of the city showed 'good' AQI. However, Mazgaon's AQI was closer to being 'moderate' at 90. Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Kherwadi areas' AQI were above 50 at 62, 72 and 59 respectively. 

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 54, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 49.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai weather Air Quality Index air pollution mumbai monsoon India Meteorological Department mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK