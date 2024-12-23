A coldwave gripped Delhi as light rain dropped temperatures to 8°C, while the AQI remained at a hazardous 403, with several areas in the 'severe' category

A coldwave gripped the national capital today, with light rain bringing a noticeable chill to Delhi and its neighbouring regions. A thick layer of fog enveloped the city, intensifying the cold conditions.

According to ANI reports, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi stood at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 20 degrees Celsius. Locals reported a significant drop in temperatures following the rain, which began early this morning at around 5 am. Residents in parts of the city sought refuge in night shelters set up on Lodhi Road to escape the biting cold. "The temperatures have dropped because it has been raining... the rain started around 5 am today," shared a local resident.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted below-normal coldwave conditions in northwestern India this winter, signalling that colder weather may persist in the coming days.

However, alongside the chilly weather, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated, remaining in the 'severe' category. As per ANI, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at a hazardous 403 at 7 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI levels in several other areas also remained in the 'severe' range. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 439, Ashok Vihar 456, Bawana 473, CRRI Mathura Road 406, and Narela 430.

For context, the AQI scale ranges from 0 to 500, with values between 0-50 considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. The CPCB’s data reflects that several areas in Delhi have surpassed the 400 mark, with Alipur at 411, Anand Vihar at 427, and RK Puram at 408.

To combat the deteriorating air quality, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV measures have been implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR) since December 16. These measures were introduced in response to the worsening air quality, aiming to reduce the level of pollutants and curb the health risks posed by such levels of air pollution.

Previously, on December 22, the AQI in Delhi was recorded as 'very poor,' which had a noticeable effect on visibility across the city. The AQI was measured at 388 at 7 am, while areas such as ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and IGI Airport also recorded very poor air quality. As per ANI, the air quality in Delhi continues to pose significant health concerns for its residents, especially those with respiratory conditions.

