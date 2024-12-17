Grap-III measures again in Delhi-NCR; schools go hybrid

Delhi’s AQI stood at 367 at 2 pm on Monday. Poor air quality, caused by unfavourable weather conditions, often persists from November to January

Older commercial vechiles are not allowed to enter Delhi. File pic

The Centre’s air quality panel for Delhi-NCR Monday invoked restrictive measures under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp dip in air quality due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. GRAP III is enforced when AQI is between 401 and 450.

Stage III also entails a ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV ) or older standards within Delhi. BS IV is a set of emission norms for vehicles in India that came into effect in 2017. Non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, are also not allowed to enter the city.

Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel’s sub-committee on GRAP decided to reimpose Stage III measures in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, an official order said.

According to the revised plan, schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar are mandatorily required to shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode under GRAP Stage III.

