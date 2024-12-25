Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Dense fog in parts of Delhi minimum temperature 84 degrees Celsius

Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature 8.4 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 25 December,2024 01:11 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The mercury settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature 8.4 degrees Celsius

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature 8.4 degrees Celsius
x
00:00

Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to 100 metres in the early hours. The mercury settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).


Humidity levels in the city were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.


Safdurjung and Palam witnessed dense fog in the morning which brought down visibility to 100 metres, the IMD said.


The weather office has forecast fog during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 333 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 36 monitoring stations, Mundka recorded 'severe' air quality while some recorded 'poor' air quality.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, intensifying the need for night shelters, where homeless people found relief from the biting cold.

On Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced light rain across several parts, further amplifying the winter chill.

However, the unexpected rain caused traffic jams and congestion in parts of the city, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace on roads like Ring Road near South Extension.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution Weather Air Quality Air Quality Index india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK