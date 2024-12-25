Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature 8.4 degrees Celsius

The mercury settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to 100 metres in the early hours. The mercury settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity levels in the city were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

Safdurjung and Palam witnessed dense fog in the morning which brought down visibility to 100 metres, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast fog during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 333 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 36 monitoring stations, Mundka recorded 'severe' air quality while some recorded 'poor' air quality.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, intensifying the need for night shelters, where homeless people found relief from the biting cold.

On Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced light rain across several parts, further amplifying the winter chill.

However, the unexpected rain caused traffic jams and congestion in parts of the city, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace on roads like Ring Road near South Extension.

