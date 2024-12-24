Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Rain lashes parts of Delhi max temperature higher than usual

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, max temperature higher than usual

Updated on: 24 December,2024 09:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Several areas in central, south, and east Delhi, witnessed rainfall towards the evening

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, max temperature higher than usual

Parts of Delhi witnessed rain on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, max temperature higher than usual
Parts of Delhi witnessed rain on Tuesday evening even as the day temperature remained slightly higher than normal for this time of the season.


The city's air quality showed marginal improvement with the AQI at 7 pm recorded at 358, down from 398 in the morning. It remained under the "very poor" category, nevertheless.


Several areas in central, south, and east Delhi, witnessed rainfall towards the evening.


The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was warmer than usual for the time of the season. Cloudy skies prevailed during the day.

Out of the 37 monitoring stations that recorded data, two -- Mundka, Nehru Nagar ¿ recorded air quality in the "severe" category, 32 in the "very poor" category and the remaining in the "poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

The day began with a foggy morning with minimum temperature recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Humidity remained between 100 per cent and 73 per cent during the day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi heavy rains Weather indian meteorological department India news

