The IMD stated that there was a possibility of cloud to ground lightning at isolated places and fall of weak trees or weak structures due to gusty winds

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing the latest Maharashtra weather updates, has stated that some parts of state were likely to witness thunderstorm and rains.

The IMD Mumbai said, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall are likely at isolated places in North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha districts."

उत्तर मध्य महाराष्ट्र, मराठवाडा आणि विदर्भातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह वादळ, सोसाट्याचा वारा (30-40 किमी प्रतितास वेग) आणि हलका ते मध्यम पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) December 24, 2024

The weather department has advised citizens to avoid working in open areas and fields while thunderstorms are taking place and avoid taking shelter under tall trees and structures when a thunderstorm is occurring.

It suggested that the citizens shall immediately get away from water bodies and keep away from all objects that conduct electricity.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD), Mumbai residents can expect partly cloudy skies with a touch of haze on December 24. The weather will remain relatively stable in the coming days, with slight fluctuations in temperature.

The daytime temperatures are predicted to peak at 32 degrees Celsius, with an early morning low of around 22 degrees Celsius.

Today, December 24, 2024, Mumbai is experiencing moderate weather conditions, with the temperature hovering at 25 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the day indicates a range of 23 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 52 per cent humidity.

The winds are expected to blow at 8 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 am and will set at 06:07 pm, marking a relatively pleasant day with some haze lingering in the atmosphere.

The weather in Mumbai is set to remain consistent, with similar conditions expected over the next several days.

On December 25, the temperature will range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies and occasional haze.

Similarly, December 26 will witness temperatures ranging from 25 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, with some clouds dotting the sky throughout the day.

The weather will remain much the same on December 27, with temperatures fluctuating between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. However, a slight dip in the minimum temperature is anticipated on December 28, with the day beginning at 23 degrees Celsius and reaching a high of 34 degrees Celsius.