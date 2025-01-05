Delhi experienced its third consecutive foggy morning, leading to delays in 51 trains and near-zero visibility at major locations. The air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 372, raising health concerns across the city.

A thick blanket of fog shrouded Delhi for the third successive morning on Sunday, disrupting transportation and leading to delays in 51 trains, officials reported. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that visibility was reduced to zero at several locations, affecting daily routines across the national capital.

According to the Met office, zero visibility was recorded at Palam Airport between 4 am and 7:30 am, marking another significant disruption after a nine-hour zero visibility spell at the same location on Saturday. Safdarjung Airport also reported drastically reduced visibility of just 0.50 metres around 5:30 am. By 7:30 am, general visibility at both Palam and Safdarjung airports remained virtually non-existent due to the persistent very dense fog.

Delhi’s air quality continued to pose serious health risks, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 372 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI value in this range falls under the 'very poor' category, signifying significant adverse effects on health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with respiratory conditions.

For reference, AQI values between 301 and 400 are classified as 'very poor,' while readings exceeding 400 fall into the 'severe' category. Persistent fog and low wind speeds have contributed to the high concentration of air pollutants, worsening conditions for residents.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season's average, while the humidity level soared to 95% by 8:30 am. The Met department has predicted that the dense to very dense fog will likely persist throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, providing little respite from the cold and hazy conditions.

In addition to train delays, the reduced visibility has significantly impacted road travel, with vehicles moving cautiously to navigate the dense fog. Authorities have advised travellers to plan their journeys with delays in mind and to follow safety protocols.

Delhi residents are urged to take precautions, particularly while stepping outdoors in light of the combination of very poor air quality and foggy conditions. The weather department has also highlighted that these conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, further emphasising the need for vigilance.

