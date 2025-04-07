Breaking News
'Mentally ill' man defaces statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 07 April,2025 06:39 PM IST  |  Sidhi
mid-day online correspondent |

A mentally unwell man allegedly defaced Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district by smearing food and sandalwood paste; police cleaned it immediately and initiated further action

The police said that further action in the case is underway. Representational pic

A man allegedly defaced a statue of the chief architect of the Constitution and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a police officer stated on Monday. According to the police, the man is mentally ill. 


The statue, which is located in front of the collectorate in Sidhi district, was defaced late Sunday night, Pushpendra Mishra, in-charge of the local police station, told PTI.


"The accused, Ravendra Singh Chouhan, who is mentally unwell, smeared food items on the statue and applied sandalwood paste. A police team rushed to the site and immediately got the statue cleaned. He has confessed to the act and further action is underway," Mishra stated, according to PTI.


After the incident, Bhim Army workers protested in front of the statue.

The incident comes just days ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Viral video shows two men tied up, beaten up in Madhya Pradesh; case registered

Police have registered a case after a video surfaced on social media of a group of people beating up two men, suspecting them of luring a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Monday.

According to PTI, the video of the incident, which took place on April 4, surfaced on social media on Sunday. It showed two men, with their hands and feet tied, being slapped and kicked by a group of people.

The 18-year-old complainant alleged that he had gone to Saithra Ahir village with his 22-year-old friend, when the girl's family caught hold of them, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravi Bhadoriya said.

He said the man claimed that the accused got him to sign an affidavit stating that they were trying to lure the girl away and that they were responsible for the incident.

The official further informed that the man was the girl's classmate, and she had come to the village to visit her maternal grandparents during holidays at the same time as him.

He said the complainant claimed that he had not spoken to the girl for a year, and her family members had thrashed him merely on the basis of suspicion.

A case has been registered, and the matter is being probed, the official said. 

(With PTI inputs)

