Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Five unknown facts about Dr BR Ambedkar

Updated on: 13 April,2023 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14 every year, which is his birth anniversary

Babasaheb Ambedkar. File Pic


Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual festival celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and politician and is best known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.


Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14 every year, which is his birth anniversary. On this day, people pay their respects to Dr BR Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.



Here are some interesting facts about Babasaheb Ambedkar:

- Dr BR Ambedkar had masters degrees in around 64 subjects. He knew nine languages and had studied across the world for 21 years.

- He was the first man in India who has pursued a doctorate.

- While he was known as a Buddhist, not many know that Baba Saheb was born to a Hindu family belonging to Maharashtra's Mahaar caste. In the year 1956, he converted to Buddhism.

- To date, he is the only Indian whose statue has been placed alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum.

- Ambedkar, whose original surname was Ambawadekar, was the only person who did a Satyagraha for drinking water.

