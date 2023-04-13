Breaking News
Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Inspiring quotes by Father of Indian Constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar

Updated on: 13 April,2023 10:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Here are some inspiring quotes by Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2023

Babasaheb BR Ambedkar


Babasaheb BR Ambedkar was a social reformer, politician, jurist, and the architect of the Indian Constitution who fought for the rights and upliftment of the marginalized sections of society.


Here are some inspiring quotes by Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2023:



  1. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."
  2. "Life should be great rather than long."
  3. "The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India."
  4. "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."
  5. "The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends."
  6. "I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language."

  1. "Freedom of mind is the real freedom."
  2. "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."
  3. "Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realize that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic."
