Mumbai will experience cloudy skies today, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 29°C. The air quality index stands at 152, considered moderate, while residents are advised to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies linger as air quality stays moderate x 00:00

Mumbai, the financial hub of India, is set to experience cloudy skies throughout Sunday, January 5, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The day began with a sunrise at 7:13 am and will conclude with a sunset at 6:15 pm. The air quality remains at a moderate level, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 152, raising health concerns for vulnerable groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city’s temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 29°C. These conditions, coupled with the moderate AQI, suggest limited outdoor activity for children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory issues like asthma. Experts advise wearing masks outdoors and taking precautions against air pollution.

Why does AQI worsen in winter?

Winter brings calm and slow-moving winds, reducing the dispersion of pollutants. As a result, contaminants remain trapped near the ground, leading to higher AQI levels. Additionally, the use of biomass for heating purposes during colder months contributes significantly to air pollution, further worsening the air quality.

Weather forecast for January 6

Looking ahead, Mumbai is expected to witness another cloudy day on Monday, January 6, 2025. The sunrise will occur at 7:13 am, with sunset scheduled for 6:15 pm. Temperatures are predicted to vary between 21°C and 30°C, accompanied by 46% humidity and steady winds blowing from the north at a speed of 21 km/h.

Unusual weather patterns in Mumbai

Recent weather patterns in the city have been atypical. On Friday, January 3, 2025, Mumbai experienced a dramatic temperature difference of nearly 20°C between day and night – a rare phenomenon for this time of year. The daytime temperature soared to 36°C, marking the highest January temperature in the city since 2016, when it reached 37.3°C on January 1. This was the first instance in nine years where January temperatures hit such highs.

Residents are urged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their health and well-being amidst the fluctuating weather and air quality conditions.