Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Cloudy skies linger as air quality stays moderate

Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies linger as air quality stays moderate

Updated on: 05 January,2025 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Mumbai will experience cloudy skies today, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 29°C. The air quality index stands at 152, considered moderate, while residents are advised to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues.

Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies linger as air quality stays moderate

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies linger as air quality stays moderate
x
00:00

Mumbai, the financial hub of India, is set to experience cloudy skies throughout Sunday, January 5, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The day began with a sunrise at 7:13 am and will conclude with a sunset at 6:15 pm. The air quality remains at a moderate level, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 152, raising health concerns for vulnerable groups.


The city’s temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 29°C. These conditions, coupled with the moderate AQI, suggest limited outdoor activity for children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory issues like asthma. Experts advise wearing masks outdoors and taking precautions against air pollution.


Why does AQI worsen in winter?


Winter brings calm and slow-moving winds, reducing the dispersion of pollutants. As a result, contaminants remain trapped near the ground, leading to higher AQI levels. Additionally, the use of biomass for heating purposes during colder months contributes significantly to air pollution, further worsening the air quality.

Weather forecast for January 6

Looking ahead, Mumbai is expected to witness another cloudy day on Monday, January 6, 2025. The sunrise will occur at 7:13 am, with sunset scheduled for 6:15 pm. Temperatures are predicted to vary between 21°C and 30°C, accompanied by 46% humidity and steady winds blowing from the north at a speed of 21 km/h.

Unusual weather patterns in Mumbai

Recent weather patterns in the city have been atypical. On Friday, January 3, 2025, Mumbai experienced a dramatic temperature difference of nearly 20°C between day and night – a rare phenomenon for this time of year. The daytime temperature soared to 36°C, marking the highest January temperature in the city since 2016, when it reached 37.3°C on January 1. This was the first instance in nine years where January temperatures hit such highs.

Residents are urged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their health and well-being amidst the fluctuating weather and air quality conditions.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Air Quality Index Air Quality air pollution Pollution mumbai weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK