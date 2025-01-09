Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi witnesses sharp drop in temperature records 64 degrees Celsius

Delhi witnesses sharp drop in temperature, records 6.4 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 09 January,2025 12:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius

Delhi witnesses sharp drop in temperature, records 6.4 degrees Celsius

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi witnesses sharp drop in temperature, records 6.4 degrees Celsius
x
00:00

Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperature on Thursday, as cold wave conditions and inclement weather enveloped the city, reported news agency ANI.


As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.


The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.


As compared to the last few days, the temperature recorded at around 5.30 am was plunging between 8 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted a "dense fog" for the city on Thursday, however, contrary visuals have emerged from the different parts of the city.

As the cold wave continued, many homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters. A night shelter on Lodhi Road was seen with all its beds occupied.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents to offer shelter to the homeless. Night shelters have also been set up across various locations in the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital dropped to poor quality, though by a minimal margin. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 7 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution Pollution Weather Air Quality Air Quality Index india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK