Dense fog in the capital reduced morning visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight cancellations and diversions, and trains being delayed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday with parts of the city receiving light rainfall and the mercury settling at a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, reported news agency PTI.

The fog cover thinned out, improving morning visibility on roads.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the normal for this time of the year, at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

At 5.30 am, the visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 300 metres, it said.

Some parts of the city received light rain in the morning.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain throughout the day. It has issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 320 (very poor) at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.

Amid the plummeting temperature, a night shelter in Yamuna Bazar, near Kashmere Gate and near AIIMS was seen with all its beds occupied.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

