Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi likely to see light rain today braces for intense winter chill

Delhi likely to see light rain today; braces for intense winter chill

Updated on: 12 January,2025 12:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Delhi received 2.2 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average

Delhi likely to see light rain today; braces for intense winter chill

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi likely to see light rain today; braces for intense winter chill
x
00:00

A thick blanket of fog covered Delhi on Sunday, as the city experienced a cold spell.


The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 12 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).


The national capital is likely to receive light rain during the day, according to the weather department.


The city witnessed fog in the early morning hours and the sky was generally cloudy.

Delhi received 2.2 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels stood at 100 percent at 8.30 am.

Some parts of Delhi, including Central Delhi, experienced light rain on Saturday.

The air quality at 9 am was in 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 284, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On January 11, light rain was witnessed in the national capital and the temperature dropped to 7.7 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and the National Capital Region were shrouded in thick fog. Similarly, cities like Kanpur and Gwalior also experienced dense fog.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

No flight diversions or cancellations were reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, several trains faced delays due to the foggy conditions.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Weather air pollution Pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK