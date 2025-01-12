Delhi received 2.2 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average

Pic/PTI

A thick blanket of fog covered Delhi on Sunday, as the city experienced a cold spell.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 12 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital is likely to receive light rain during the day, according to the weather department.

The city witnessed fog in the early morning hours and the sky was generally cloudy.

Delhi received 2.2 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels stood at 100 percent at 8.30 am.

Some parts of Delhi, including Central Delhi, experienced light rain on Saturday.

The air quality at 9 am was in 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 284, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On January 11, light rain was witnessed in the national capital and the temperature dropped to 7.7 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and the National Capital Region were shrouded in thick fog. Similarly, cities like Kanpur and Gwalior also experienced dense fog.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

No flight diversions or cancellations were reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, several trains faced delays due to the foggy conditions.

(With inputs from Agencies)