Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi records minimum temperature of 105 degrees Celsius

Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 07 January,2025 11:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius at 08:30 Indian Standard Time (IST), marking an increase of 0.9 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours and a departure of +3.6 degrees Celsius from normal

Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius
x
00:00

Delhi woke up to slightly different minimum temperatures on Tuesday morning, with Safdarjung and Palam showing moderate deviations from the usual winter norms.


The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius at 08:30 Indian Standard Time (IST), marking an increase of 0.9 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours and a departure of +3.6 degrees Celsius from normal, reported ANI.


Thereafter, Palam registered a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, which saw a 24-hour drop of 0.5 degrees Celsius but remained 2.5 degrees Celsius above the normal range.


The National Capital continued to experience "very poor" air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 337 at around 9:30 am.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 9:30 am, the AQI in Alipur was at 325, Ashok Vihar at 337, the AQI was recorded at 322, and at Bawana, it was 324 at RK Puram--all falling into the 'very poor' category.

Earlier today, Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city, accompanied by plummeting temperatures and biting winds.

The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5:30 am.

As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.

Amid the gripping cold wave conditions in Delhi, several people tuned themselves to the night shelters to save themselves from the chilling and biting winds. People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped in the national capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Thick fog delays 25 trains in Delhi

Thick fog blanketed Delhi early Tuesday, reducing visibility and delaying 25 trains.

Due to the foggy weather, a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am, an official said.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Air Quality air pollution Pollution india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK