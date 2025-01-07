The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius at 08:30 Indian Standard Time (IST), marking an increase of 0.9 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours and a departure of +3.6 degrees Celsius from normal

Delhi woke up to slightly different minimum temperatures on Tuesday morning, with Safdarjung and Palam showing moderate deviations from the usual winter norms.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius at 08:30 Indian Standard Time (IST), marking an increase of 0.9 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours and a departure of +3.6 degrees Celsius from normal, reported ANI.

Thereafter, Palam registered a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, which saw a 24-hour drop of 0.5 degrees Celsius but remained 2.5 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

The National Capital continued to experience "very poor" air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 337 at around 9:30 am.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 9:30 am, the AQI in Alipur was at 325, Ashok Vihar at 337, the AQI was recorded at 322, and at Bawana, it was 324 at RK Puram--all falling into the 'very poor' category.

Earlier today, Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city, accompanied by plummeting temperatures and biting winds.

The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5:30 am.

As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.

Amid the gripping cold wave conditions in Delhi, several people tuned themselves to the night shelters to save themselves from the chilling and biting winds. People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped in the national capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Thick fog delays 25 trains in Delhi

Thick fog blanketed Delhi early Tuesday, reducing visibility and delaying 25 trains.

Due to the foggy weather, a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am, an official said.

(With inputs from ANI)