The India Meteorological Department has forecasted smog and dense fog in most places, and very dense fog in isolated areas in the morning

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 10.3 degrees Celsius x 00:00

Delhi on Monday recorded a 10.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, 3.5 notches above the normal for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The air quality at 9 am was in the 'moderate' category at 178.

Ten stations recorded the Air Quality Index in the 'poor' and the rest showed it to be in the 'moderate' category, according to data from the Sameer app.

The 24-hour AQI was at 225, 'poor', at 4 pm on Sunday.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted smog and dense fog in most places, and very dense fog in isolated areas in the morning.

Mainly clear skies are expected later, while smog or shallow fog is likely to develop in the evening and night, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 18 and 9 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The air quality index recorded in the national capital at 8 am is 179, categorised as moderate, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, visuals have emerged from other parts of the nation too. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people spent their night at shelter homes as the minimum temperature plunged to 12 degrees Celsius.

A layer of fog covered parts of Ayodhya city. The minimum temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Amid the coldwave in Punjab, a thin layer of fog covered Jalandhar, though, people stuck to their daily chores.

On Sunday, the IMD predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

(With inputs from Agencies)