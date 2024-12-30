Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhis minimum temperature drops to 103 degrees Celsius

Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 10.3 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 30 December,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted smog and dense fog in most places, and very dense fog in isolated areas in the morning

Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 10.3 degrees Celsius

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 10.3 degrees Celsius
x
00:00

Delhi on Monday recorded a 10.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, 3.5 notches above the normal for the season.


The air quality at 9 am was in the 'moderate' category at 178.


Ten stations recorded the Air Quality Index in the 'poor' and the rest showed it to be in the 'moderate' category, according to data from the Sameer app.


The 24-hour AQI was at 225, 'poor', at 4 pm on Sunday.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted smog and dense fog in most places, and very dense fog in isolated areas in the morning.

Mainly clear skies are expected later, while smog or shallow fog is likely to develop in the evening and night, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 18 and 9 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The air quality index recorded in the national capital at 8 am is 179, categorised as moderate, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, visuals have emerged from other parts of the nation too. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people spent their night at shelter homes as the minimum temperature plunged to 12 degrees Celsius.

A layer of fog covered parts of Ayodhya city. The minimum temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Amid the coldwave in Punjab, a thin layer of fog covered Jalandhar, though, people stuck to their daily chores.

On Sunday, the IMD predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index Weather india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK