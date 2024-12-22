Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'very poor' category at 388, with a layer of fog covering the city and visibility reduced. Several areas recorded 'severe' AQI levels, prompting health concerns.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with a thin fog blanketing parts of the city and significantly reducing visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 388 at 7 am on Sunday, slightly lower than the previous day's figure of 398. However, the air quality continues to be alarming, with several areas witnessing hazardous levels of pollution.

The AQI levels in various parts of the city remained concerning. At prominent locations such as ITO, the AQI was recorded at 384, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reported 372. The Delhi Technological University (DTU) saw an AQI of 354, and IGI Airport (T3) recorded 372. Additionally, the AQI at DU North Campus stood at 381 at 7 am on Sunday. Despite some variation in readings across locations, the overall trend pointed to 'very poor' air quality in most parts of Delhi.

However, certain areas of the capital were listed under the 'severe' category, including Alipur (411), Anand Vihar (427), and RK Puram (408). The 'severe' category indicates dangerous pollution levels that pose serious health risks to the population. The AQI scale categorises air quality from 0 to 500, with values between 301-400 deemed 'very poor' and those above 400 classified as 'severe.'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also reported a drop in temperatures, with the minimum recorded at 8°C on Sunday. The cold weather, combined with the thick fog, exacerbated the air quality issue, leading many people to seek shelter in night homes across the city.

Motorists and residents alike are facing increased discomfort due to the severe air pollution. One rider from Noida shared his experience of encountering severe pollution upon entering Delhi. "I ride every Sunday and felt fine in Noida, but once I entered Delhi, my eyes started burning and the fog was thick. I had to take off my helmet mirror repeatedly," he told ANI. Another rider expressed difficulty in breathing, stating, "The pollution was overwhelming, and I had to take off my helmet as I could hardly breathe."

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has implemented Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) since December 16. This includes stringent measures aimed at reducing air pollution and safeguarding public health.

