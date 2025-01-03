Delhi witnessed dense fog resulting in low visibility. The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far

Representative image. Pic/Istock

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The national capital witnessed dense fog resulting in low visibility. The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily, stated PTI.

Delhi experiences dense fog and cold wave with AQI of 348

Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday morning as cold waves gripped Delhi, bringing down visibility and temperatures significantly, as per ANI reports.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi’s temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Friday, indicating a chilly start to the day. In addition to the cold wave, the air quality in the city worsened, moving from the 'poor' category to 'very poor.' The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 348 at 6 am.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as 'very poor,' signifying significant health impacts for residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Amid the harsh weather, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has stepped in to provide respite for the homeless. The board has established 235 pagoda tents across various locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover, to accommodate those in need of shelter. Night shelters have become a vital lifeline as temperatures continue to dip in the city.

Residents were also seen braving the cold by gathering around bonfires to stay warm. The homeless population is increasingly reliant on these shelters, with authorities urging citizens to use the facilities provided.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)