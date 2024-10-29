UP CM Yogi Adityanath: AIIMS Delhi satellite centre plan is underway for Ghaziabad

Adityanath said the workers of Meerut will get facilities like the hospitals of Lucknow and Gorakhpur, stated PTI. He also pointed out that prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 17 medical colleges; now, 64 of the state's 75 districts are either home to or are developing medical colleges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying ceremony of ESI hospital, in Meerut, October 29, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that a process is underway to establish a satellite centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in Ghaziabad, reported news agency PTI.

This initiative aims to provide enhanced healthcare services to residents of western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in districts such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Hapur.

During his participation in the ninth All India Ayurveda Conference, which was chaired virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Meerut, Adityanath emphasised the importance of this new centre.

"Today Uttar Pradesh has two AIIMS (Gorakhpur and Raebareli). We have requested AIIMS Delhi to build a satellite centre in Ghaziabad that on land given by us, so that the residents of Hapur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr can get the benefit of Delhi AIIMS facilities," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

"We will work to expand this programme soon," he added.

In addition to this announcement, he noted that individuals over 70 years old will now be eligible for benefits under the Ayushman scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various health sector projects on Tuesday worth approximately Rs 12,850 crore during the observance of the 9th Ayurveda Day in New Delhi. This included enhancements to medical services and the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras at AIIMS New Delhi.

While addressing another event for the foundation stone laying ceremony of an ESIC Hospital in Meerut, CM Yogi said, "Meerut has emerged as a big infrastructure. Expressway, Rapid Rail have been found. Ganga Expressway is being built, go for Kumbh bath through this."

PM Modi performed the virtual Bhoomi Pujan of the hospital.

Adityanath praised Meerut's emergence as a hub for sports under the One District-One Product (ODOP) initiative. “The state's sports university is being built in Meerut. When the sports university will be ready, it will produce Olympians and new players will be discovered and groomed,” he said.

Additionally, CM Yogi mentioned the establishment of Atal residential schools for workers' children to provide free education and holistic development.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in Meerut's potential and noted that an international airport is set to be built in Jewar, which will further benefit the region.

He also encouraged people to light lamps in their homes in celebration of Ramlala's first Diwali after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from PTI)