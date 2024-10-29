The chief minister announced that from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2025, various events will be held across the country and state to honour Sardar Patel's legacy. He underscored the significance of this year’s observance in light of Patel's contributions to India's unity

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with children at the 'Run for Unity' marathon event in Lucknow. (Pic/X myogiadityanath)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Lucknow, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day' on Tuesday, reported new agency ANI.

This event was marked by a diverse turnout, including students, local residents, and dignitaries, emphasising the significance of community engagement in fostering national values.

During the event, CM Adityanath administered a unity pledge and highlighted the importance of this year's National Unity Day as the nation prepares to enter the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He remarked, "Run for unity is not just for unity but also to keep us healthy.....This event was proposed to happen on October 31 but due to Diwali it was scheduled today. The significance of National Unity Day is more this year as the country is entering the 150th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."

The chief minister announced that from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2025, various events will be held across the country and state to honour Sardar Patel's legacy. He underscored the significance of this year’s observance in light of Patel's contributions to India's unity.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on this occasion said, "Run for Unity program has been organised across the country in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... Today a large number of youth have participated in the Run for Unity program here. I pay my tribute to his memories," stated ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi is working to bring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's thinking to the ground," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at a similar event in New Delhi. He explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Unity Run in memory of Sardar Patel to promote national unity and integrity.

"This time there is Diwali festival on 31 October. Therefore, it has been decided to organise the Unity Run on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras today on October 29 instead of October 31. On 31 October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organise the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of the country. Today when we all have gathered here for the Unity Run on Unity Day, this Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India, now the Unity Run has also become a resolution for a 'Viksit Bharat'," Amit Shah said.

The 'Run for Unity', celebrated on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), serves as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and is being observed nationwide this year on October 29.

(With inputs from ANI)