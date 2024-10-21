Yogi Adityanath said that the government will allocate an additional Rs 10 crore for training, diet, and other expenses for athletes participating in national and international events. This brings the total expenditure on sports-related initiatives to Rs 115 crore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Police Commemoration Day function, in Lucknow, Monday, October 21. (Pic/PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a series of welfare initiatives for police personnel during the observance of 'Police Smriti Diwas' in Lucknow on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

CM Yogi Adityanath made the announcement during a speech on the 'Police Smriti Diwas' in Lucknow.

October 21 commemorates the sacrifice of ten policemen who lost their lives in a 1959 ambush by Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh, as well as all other martyrs who have served in the line of duty.

A significant 70 per cent increase in the uniform allowance and a 25 per cent hike in housing allowances for constables living in barracks were among the highlights of Adityanath's address.

Yogi Adityanath said that the government will allocate an additional Rs 10 crore for training, diet, and other expenses for athletes participating in national and international events. This brings the total expenditure on sports-related initiatives to Rs 115 crore.

He announced that a ‘corpus fund’ of Rs 1,380 crore will be established for the maintenance of multi-storey police housing and administrative buildings.

The chief minister also talked about several notable achievements in law enforcement in the state.

Through diligent investigation, 31 mafia members and their 66 associates have been sentenced to life imprisonment, with two receiving the death penalty.

He further said that Illegal assets worth Rs 4,057 crore belonging to the mafia and their gang members have been confiscated over recent years.

The Anti-Romeo Squad has conducted inspections at over one crore locations, leading to action against more than 3.68 crore individuals since March 2017, he added.

He highlighted financial assistance provided to families of fallen officers. A total of Rs 36.2 crore has been allocated to the dependents of 115 policemen and central paramilitary forces who died on duty.



Additional funds include Rs 3.5 crore for district police comfort, Rs 4 crore for welfare, and Rs 30.56 lakh for medical reimbursements to serving and retired personnel.

He said that since 2017, over 1.54 lakh recruits have joined the police force, including more than 22 thousand women with ongoing recruitment for an additional 60,000 posts. Furthermore, over 1.41 lakh personnel have been promoted to various gazetted positions.

Adityanath paid floral tributes at the Police Martyrs Memorial to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice. He emphasised that in the last seven years, 17 officers displayed extraordinary bravery, while 1,618 policemen were injured in their efforts to maintain peace.

He also said that under a campaign in the state, more than 1,08,037 loudspeakers were removed from religious places or their sound was controlled as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, stated PTI.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, noted that provisions have been made for lifts in multi-storey police buildings up to 11 floors. A corpus fund will ensure proper maintenance of these facilities moving forward.

Kumar also remarked on the government's commitment to boosting morale within law enforcement, highlighting increased allowances and enhanced sports funding as key measures.

After many years, the uniform allowance has been increased, the barrack allowance has been raised, the sports fund has also been enhanced, he said, as per PTI.

"This is so that we can recruit more skilled players, and our colleagues can win as many medals as possible in various sports," Kumar said.

The DGP also said, "You must have noticed that Olympic athletes have been directly recruited to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police by the government. This reflects the special grace of the chief minister and his love for the police force."

"So, a corpus fund has been allocated to ensure everything is properly maintained," he added.

On UP Police's response amid alert in Delhi after a blast near CRPF school in Rohini area, the DGP said, "We always remain alert."

(With inputs from PTI)