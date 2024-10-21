Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the 39 police officers and 177 police personnel from across the country who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty over the past year

On Monday, October 21, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs' Obelisk at the Naigaon Police Headquarters in Mumbai on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. They paid tribute to the police martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.



Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Brihanmumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, diplomats from various countries, senior police officers, and other invitees also paid homage to the police martyrs during the ceremony.

Earlier, in a message, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the 39 police officers and 177 police personnel from across the country who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty over the past year.

After the names of all the martyred police officers and personnel were read out, the police band played the 'Salami Shastra.' All officers, jawans, and dignitaries saluted the martyrs, and three rounds of gunfire were ceremonially fired by the police.

The Maharashtra Governor met with diplomats, senior police officers, and the families of the martyrs on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Police Commemoration Day on October 21 is observed across the country and homage is paid to police personnel who lost their lives for the country.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. October 21 is observed in commemoration of these police personnel and of all others who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018. The memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour' and a Museum.

The Central sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel. The Wall of Valour on which the names of these police personnel who lost their lives for the country are engraved stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence.

The museum is conceptualized as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike. The NPM is open to the public on all days except Mondays. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organise band displays, parades and retreat ceremonies at the NPM every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour before sunset.