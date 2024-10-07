This is the second letter written by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole to the poll body over the past 10 days. In his previous communication, he had sought the immediate removal of Rashmi Shukla to ensure that assembly elections are conducted in a 'free and fair manner'

File pic

Listen to this article Extension granted to DGP Rashmi Shukla could influence electoral process: Maharashtra Congress chief to ECI x 00:00

The Congress has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to review the "politically motivated" appointment of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla and the service extension granted to her, saying the move could potentially influence the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second letter written by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole to ECI over the past 10 days, news agency PTI reported. In his previous communication, Patole had sought the immediate removal of Shukla to ensure that the Maharashtra Assembly polls are conducted in a "free and fair manner".

Patole stated that the two-year extension granted to Shukla violated the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shukla was appointed as DGP in January, PTI stated. According to Congress, she was due to retire on June 30, upon reaching the age of superannuation. However, she has been illegally granted an extension until January 2026, the party alleged.

"The timing of the extension granted to Shukla, coming so close to the upcoming elections, also raises suspicions. Opposition parties have alleged that this decision was politically motivated, potentially influencing the electoral process," Patole stated, while urging ECI to take immediate action and review Shukla's appointment and extension to ensure that laws and principles governing such appointments are strictly adhered to.

"This is not only essential for the integrity of Maharashtra's police force but also for the future of police governance across India," Patole demanded.

He alleged that the service extension granted to Shukla "erodes confidence in the fairness and impartiality of government actions", particularly when critical law enforcement positions are involved.

"The extension to Rashmi Shukla's tenure beyond her original retirement date is in clear violation of the Maharashtra Police Act, which mandates a two-year tenure for the DGP, provided they are not due for retirement during this period. By extending her tenure past the retirement date, the government has disregarded this critical provision, raising concerns about adherence to the rule of law," Patole stated in his letter.

He also said that the state government's argument to justify the service extension citing the Supreme Court's Prakash Singh judgment was misleading.

The Congress leader alleged that such "dangerous precedents" could have "ramifications" across India as they bypass the established norms of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"The process surrounding extending Rashmi Shukla's tenure lacks transparency, raising questions about the government's motivations. The decision appears to have been rushed, with little clarity or due consideration given to legal standards and public accountability," Patole stated in the letter.

Elections to the 288-member House in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November.

(With PTI inputs)