The woman was raped by three unknown people in the Bopdev Ghat area in Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday night

File pic

Listen to this article 21-year-old gang-raped in Pune: Oppn slams CM Shinde, HM Fadnavis for 'collapse of law and order' in Maharashtra x 00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Friday, October 4, said that the law-and-order situation was "collapsing" in Maharashtra because State Home Minister (HM) Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were not paying "attention" to it, reported news agency ANI.



According to ANI, Dubey's statements came after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three unknown people in the Bopdev Ghat area in Pune on Thursday night.



He further said that the Maharashtra government was "careless" and that criminals were roaming fearlessly during the festival of Navratri.



"In Maharashtra, the law-and-order situation has collapsed because the HM and CM are not paying any attention to law and order. The incident that has just come from Kondwa in Pune late last night is that a 21-year-old girl was gang-raped by three unknown people... It means that the criminals have no fear of the law. The government is careless; there is no such thing as law and order in the government. Criminals are roaming around fearlessly, that too on the holy festival of Navratri," Dubey said.



Speaking on the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) lawmaker Supriya Sule said that she was "regretful" about the incident, which is the second such crime in her constituency. She further said that law and order in Maharashtra had failed in every way.



"With great regret, I would like to say that this is the second such incident in my constituency... Everyday, we come across such cases. Pune has become the crime capital of the state. This is a failure of the triple-engine government in the state. The Home Ministry does not issue any statements after such crimes. The state home minister should resign," she said.



According to Kondwa Police, the survivor had gone to Bopdev Ghat area with her friend, where she was allegedly raped by three people around 11 pm. However, the incident was reported to the police around 5 am on Friday, news agency ANI reported.



Ten teams of the Crime and Detective branches were formed following the incident to nab the accused, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With ANI inputs)