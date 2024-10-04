NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that, on one hand, the government had introduced the Ladki Bahin Scheme to help women get financial benefits but said that on the other hand, atrocities against women are increasing continuously

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that there was a lot of anger increasing among the people following the rise in violence and sexual assaults against women in Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking on the recent rape case in Pune, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that, on one hand, the government had introduced the Ladki Bahin Scheme to help women get financial benefits but said that on the other hand, atrocities against women are increasing continuously.

"The government started the Ladki Bahin Scheme to help women get benefits from this. On one hand, there is this Ladki Bahin Scheme and on the other hand, there are the atrocities against women. A few days ago, a lot of anger was seen among the people regarding an incident in Maharashtra and it was right too; this happened after the Badlapur incident," he said, reported ANI.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was referring to the recent rape incident that took place on September 27 in Pune, where four accused were apprehended for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl from a city-based college, as per Pune Police.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three unknown men in the Bopdev Ghat area in Pune on Thursday night, as per reports by the Kondwa police.

Following the incident, NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule said that it was a very infuriating incident and questioned the safety of women in Pune and across the state.

She further criticised the state home department for not taking any action to stop such incidents.

"Very infuriating! What is going on in Pune? The incident of gang rape of a girl in Bopdev Ghat has come to light. Incidents of violence against women are continuously increasing in Pune and across the state. The home department does not seem to be doing anything to stop these incidents. Unfortunately, it has to be said that Maharashtra is not safe for women. The government should arrest the accused in the said incident and take strict action against them," Sule said in a post in X.

(With inputs from ANI)