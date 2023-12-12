Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2023: Interesting facts about the 'Iron Man'

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the 'Iron Man'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue. File Pic/iStock

On the solemn occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Death Anniversary on December 14, the nation pays tribute to the 'Iron Man of India' whose contributions played an important role in shaping the country's destiny.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, a small town in Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel exhibited leadership qualities from a young age. After studying law in England, he returned to India and quickly became a prominent barrister in Gujarat. However, it was his entry into politics that would change the course of history. On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the 'Iron Man'.

Architect of Unity: Sardar Patel was instrumental in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after independence in 1947. His adept diplomatic skills and firm resolve earned him the title of the 'Iron Man' for unifying the diverse regions into a cohesive nation.

Statue of Unity: Standing tall along the banks of the Narmada River, the Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue, dedicated to Sardar Patel. This monumental structure symbolises his vision of a united India and has become a significant landmark in the country.

Legal Luminary: Before entering politics, Patel pursued law, earning a reputation as a skilled barrister. His legal acumen was crucial in resolving various disputes during the freedom struggle and post-independence period.

Bardoli Satyagraha: Sardar Patel's leadership during the Bardoli Satyagraha in 1928 showcased his commitment to farmers' rights. His successful efforts in securing fair treatment for farmers became a cornerstone of his legacy as a champion of the people.

Iron-Willed Administrator: As India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Patel played a key role in shaping the nation's administrative structure. His emphasis on discipline and efficiency laid the foundation for strong governance.

Posthumous Bharat Ratna: In recognition of his exceptional service to the nation, Sardar Patel was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 1991.

