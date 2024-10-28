Buying gold on Dhanteras has been a long-standing tradition in Hindu culture. Gold is not only a symbol of wealth but also of divine blessings

Dhanteras is a special and auspicious festival celebrated in India on the first day of the Diwali festivities. Dhanteras 2024 will be celebrated on 28 October, marking the beginning of one of the most important times of the year. This day is dedicated to the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, and the god of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari. Traditionally, it is considered an especially lucky day to buy gold, silver, and other valuable items, symbolising prosperity, health, and abundance for the year ahead.

Why Gold Is Important on Dhanteras

Buying gold on Dhanteras has been a long-standing tradition in Hindu culture. Gold is not only a symbol of wealth but also of divine blessings. Purchasing gold, silver, and precious items on this day is believed to bring good fortune, protection, and lasting prosperity to families. The belief is that any wealth bought on this day will multiply and flourish, filling homes with prosperity.

In Hindu tradition, Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is worshipped during Diwali, and Dhanteras sets the tone for inviting her blessings. Gold, a pure and enduring metal, is considered sacred and is believed to attract positive energy. Thus, buying gold on Dhanteras is a way of honouring and inviting prosperity and positivity into one's life.

The Story Behind Dhanteras and Its Connection to Gold

Dhanteras has several legends attached to it, one of the most popular being about Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari appeared from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) carrying a pot of Amrita (the nectar of immortality) along with gold and other precious metals. This is why Dhanteras is also known as "Dhantrayodashi," meaning “wealth” (Dhan) and the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of the month.

This story not only connects gold with wealth and prosperity but also health and longevity, as Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped as the god of medicine. Therefore, many people consider Dhanteras as an ideal day to invest in health and well-being, often purchasing items like gold jewellery, coins, and even utensils that can bring prosperity to their household.

The Modern Practice of Buying Gold

In 2024, the tradition of buying gold remains as strong as ever. Many people make advance bookings or shop online to get the best deals on gold jewellery and coins. Even families who don’t buy gold regularly see Dhanteras as an opportunity to invest in the precious metal. Shops, jewellers, and online platforms offer discounts and special collections to meet the high demand, and gold purchases on this day range from small coins to elaborate pieces of jewellery.

Other Popular Purchases on Dhanteras

While gold remains the top choice, Dhanteras is also a day for buying silver, new utensils, electronics, and home items. Silver items are considered almost as auspicious as gold, and many families purchase silver coins or cutlery to mark the day. Utensils, like brass or copper pots, are also popular purchases, believed to bring health and positive energy.