Ayushman Bharat Diwas: Here's all you may need to know about the healthcare scheme

One of the revolutionary healthcare programmes in recent times, Ayushman Bharat Scheme, is marked on the Ayushman Bharat Diwas on April 30. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), popularly known as Ayushman Bharat, was introduced by the Indian government on September 23, 2018, with the objective of offering millions of people in the nation access to affordable healthcare.

Every year, Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated to mark the significant accomplishments made possible and to reaffirm the commitment to enhancing healthcare results for all societal segments. The two core components of the plan are the establishment of primary Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which offers health insurance coverage to households who are deemed vulnerable.

The primary objective of Ayushman Bharat is to ensure that no individual or family is deprived of quality healthcare due to financial constraints. Under AB-PMJAY, eligible beneficiaries are entitled to receive cashless treatment for a wide range of medical conditions, including hospitalisation, surgeries, and follow-up care.

With a coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, the scheme has provided much-needed relief to millions of households facing the burden of high medical expenses.

Under Ayushman Bharat, by strengthening the primary healthcare system, Health and Wellness Centers have made vital services more accessible to underserved and rural areas, the officials say.

Numerous preventive, promotional, and curative treatments are provided by these centers, including as vaccinations, screening for non-communicable diseases, critical medications, and maternity and child healthcare, they said.

Apart from augmenting healthcare accessibility, Ayushman Bharat has additionally added to the population's general health results. The program has assisted in lowering the prevalence of poverty and debt associated with medical treatment by offering financial protection against catastrophic healthcare bills, therefore fostering socioeconomic growth.

Ayushman Bharat continues to be the cornerstone of the government's initiatives to create a healthier and wealthier country as India moves closer to attaining universal health care. On Ayushman Bharat Diwas, stakeholders, politicians, medical experts, and the general public unite to commemorate the achievements of this historic programme and to reaffirm their dedication to guaranteeing everyone's health and well-being.

