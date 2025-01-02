Air India’s cabin crew recreated iconic New York City moments and visited popular movie locations to celebrate new Air India’s arrival in New York (JFK) and Newark (EWR)

Air India cabin crew. (Pic/Air India)

Air India, one of India’s leading global airlines, on Thursday began operating its flagship A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR), the airline stated in an official release.

This follows Air India’s A350 service on the Delhi-New York (JFK) inaugurated on November 1, 2024. The airline said that they now serve all non-stop flights between India’s capital and the New York region with its A350 aircraft, offering its all-new interiors, including private suites in business class and a premium economy cabin, as well as an award-winning new Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, enhanced catering, and new serviceware.

To celebrate the launch, Air India’s cabin crew recreated iconic New York City moments and in search of some of the city’s landmarks featured in globally popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies, the airline said. Donning their new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms, here is how they strolled through the bustling city, expressing their excitement and pride for the ‘new Air India experience’ arriving in New York.

The iconic ‘Lunch atop a skyscraper’ photo recreated

Air India cabin crew reimagined the legendary 1932 'Lunch atop a Skyscraper' photograph, capturing the spirit of innovation at Rockefeller Plaza. Their tribute honoured the original ironworkers' iconic image, symbolising adventure, courage, and the architectural marvel of early 20th-century New York City.

Gapstow bridge, Central Park

Gapstow Bridge, a picturesque location in Central Park, has been a favorite filming spot for generations. Featured in movies like Home Alone 2 and The Devil Wears Prada, the bridge offers a serene backdrop that showcases the park's natural beauty and cinematic potential.

On the steps of the metropolitan museum of art (The MET)

The MET's grand staircase has been a prominent filming location for numerous TV shows and movies. Notably featured in Gossip Girl, Ocean's 8, and When Harry Met Sally, these iconic steps have become synonymous with New York's cultural and cinematic landscape.

At Time Square

Times Square, a vibrant tourist destination, has been prominently featured in various films. From Tom Cruise's Vanilla Sky to Bollywood's Kal Ho Naa Ho, the bustling location with its bright neon lights represents the energy and excitement of New York City.

The New York Taxis

The iconic yellow New York taxis are more than transportation, they're a cinematic symbol of urban life. Frequently appearing in movies, these cabs represent the city's dynamic spirit, often playing crucial roles beyond mere background elements.

The Rotunda Room at The Pierre, a Taj hotel

The Rotunda Room at The Pierre Hotel, a Taj property, gained fame from the memorable tango scene in Scent of a Woman. The Air India crew visited this location, commemorating the passionate dance between Frank (Al Pacino) and Donna (Gabrielle Anwar).

Sutton place park (Underneath Queensboro bridge)

Inspired by Woody Allen's Manhattan, the Air India crew recreated the iconic scene beneath the Queensboro Bridge. This location, immortalised in the film's poster, represents the romantic and contemplative essence of New York City's urban landscape.