Radisson Red Hotel near Heathrow Airport, London; (right) Posts related to the alleged assault on an unofficial airline crew WhatsApp group

An Air India cabin crew member was assaulted and escaped an attempt to rape, she alleges, during a layover at the Radisson Red Hotel near Heathrow Airport in London. The assault—which left the crew member with severe injuries, including a badly bruised eye—has raised serious concerns about safety at the hotel, which is frequently used by airline staff during layovers. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Friday (August 16).

Many cabin crew members from Air India, in conversation with mid-day, expressed longstanding concerns about their safety during stays at the hotel.

Radisson Red Hotel is frequently used by airline staff during layovers. Pic/X

Several female crew members had previously complained about hearing repeated knocks on their doors at odd hours, leading them to barricade themselves in their rooms by placing their luggage against the doors. Despite these alarming accounts, no substantial action was taken by the hotel management and the airline.

A crew member who shared her experience with mid-day, said, “I was at the same hotel for a layover. Almost after midnight, someone started repeatedly knocking at the door. Initially, I thought it was someone from the hotel staff but just to be sure, I ducked down and looked from the gap under the door. The person was not wearing the regular hotel-issued uniform. From the pants and shoes, I could make out that it was a man. The knocking continued for two or three minutes more. Someone from another room opened the door to check, after which the man left. The person who opened the door saved me that night.”

Social media posts regarding the recent assault

Another cabin crew member shared her experience stating it was one of the scariest nights of her life. She said, “A few months back, I faced the same knocking incident at a very abrupt hour. I stuck my entire luggage to the door and locked myself in the washroom. My hands were shaking and my legs nearly went numb. Before locking myself inside the washroom, I picked up whatever heavy object I could find for self-defence. That was one of the scariest nights of my life.”

A source from the airline, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that crew members did not wish to discuss the unsafe environment publicly, due to fear of facing termination. However, the recent incident sparked the anger of multiple cabin crew members who decided to speak up.

As per media reports, the assailant in the recent incident was arrested and the police are investigating the matter. Further, it was revealed by an airline source who knows the victim that she is back in India and undergoing counselling.

The incident also sparked outrage on social media, prompting many to post about it asking for justice for the assaulted cabin crew member.

The Air India spokesperson said in a statement: “Air India accords foremost priority to the safety and wellbeing of crew and staff members. We are providing support to our colleague and their team, working with local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

Messages sent to various email ids and media email ids of Radisson Hotel went unanswered till the time of going to press.