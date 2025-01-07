The minimum temperature in Delhi increased marginally to 10.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, from 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the IMD

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Thick fog delays 25 trains in Delhi x 00:00

Thick fog blanketed Delhi early Tuesday, reducing visibility and delaying 25 trains. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At Safdarjung, the minimum visibility was 500 metres, it said.

Due to the foggy weather, a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am, an official said, reported PTI.

The minimum temperature in Delhi increased marginally to 10.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, from 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the IMD.

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has forecast very dense fog during the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The National Capital continued to experience "very poor" air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 337 at around 9:30 am.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 9:30 am, the AQI in Alipur was at 325, Ashok Vihar at 337, the AQI was recorded at 322, and at Bawana, it was 324 at RK Puram--all falling into the 'very poor' category.

The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5:30 am.

As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.

Amid the gripping cold wave conditions in Delhi, several people tuned themselves to the night shelters to save themselves from the chilling and biting winds. People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped in the national capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several area.

(With inputs from PTI)