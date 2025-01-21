The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the poor category, with a reading of 287, according to the Central Pollution Control Board

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi's air quality drops to poor category, minimum temperature at 10.6 degrees Celsius x 00:00

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning on Tuesday with the minimum settling at 10.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the season's average.

ADVERTISEMENT

The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the poor category, with a reading of 287, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent, with the weather department predicting fog during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Fog condition prevails in North India, Prayagraj; Ayodhya under dense fog

A layer of fog covered Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, reducing visibility which led to disruption in train services. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature for today is 11degC with a forecast of moderate fog.

Apart from that, Rain is expected in several parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23.

As per the weather update shared by the IMD, rainfall is also expected in several North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, the temperature will remain normal and there are predictions of a cold wave.

Several cities in the northern part of India witnessed dense fog conditions disrupting routine activities.

Flights at Prayagraj airport are running on time amidst the dense fog. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Prayagraj for today is 11degC with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day.

However, amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Apart from that, Ayodhya is also blanketed with a dense layer of fog as the cold wave continues.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature forecasted in Ayodhya is 10degC.

Earlier, due to dense fog yesterday, as many as 41 trains originating from various stations in the national capital were running behind schedule. Some of the trains affected include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801) and Mahabodhi Express (12397).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.