Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhis air quality in very poor category IMD predicts rain on Feb 3

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; IMD predicts rain on Feb 3

Updated on: 30 January,2025 09:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days till February 1 while it has forecasted 'rain' for February 3 in Delhi

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; IMD predicts rain on Feb 3

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; IMD predicts rain on Feb 3
x
00:00

The national capital witnessed a thin layer of fog on Thursday morning while the AQI stood at 381 at 8 am.


Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).


The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days till February 1 while it has forecasted 'rain' for February 3 in Delhi.


The minimum temperature is set to remain around 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Several homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes amid lowering temperatures in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to shelter homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The national capital is once again battling with increased air pollution, as the AQI recorded at 8 am was 381, which falls under the 'very poor' category.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Board Control (CPCB), the AQI measured at Anand Vihar is 394, Chandani Chowk is 386, ITO is 364, Najafgarh is 339, Okhla Phase 2 is 393, RK Puram is 372, Patparganj is 395, Wazirpur is 415, as of 8 am.

After the air quality worsened and pollution level reached 'severe' yesterday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of all actions under Stage-Ill of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

"The AQI of Delhi which was recorded as 276 on 28.01.2025, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded as 365 at 4:00 PM on 29.01.2025 owing to variable direction/ calm winds, smoggy situation, lout mixing heights & ventilation coefficients for dispersion of pollutants. The forecast from IMD/ IITM suggests similar situations will persist in the coming days," the order signed by the Director (Technical) and member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP read.

Meanwhile, a dense layer of fog enveloped parts of Ayodhya today as a cold wave gripped the city.

Fog also blanketed Prayagraj. Amid this chilly weather, devotees thronged to take part in the ongoing Mahakumbh. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index Pollution india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK