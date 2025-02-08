Five booked for marriage of 17-year-old girl in Thane district

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has been registered against the groom, his parents and the girl's parents, an official said

A case has been registered against five persons for their alleged involvement in marrying off an underage girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has been registered against the groom, his parents and the girl's parents, an official said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl was married in a ceremony held at a bungalow in the Retibunder area of Kalyan on January 21. The girl was found to be pregnant earlier this month, reported PTI.

The official said no arrests have been made in the case, and further probe is underway.

13-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Thane; accused held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The police on Friday apprehended the 19-year-old accused in connection with the assault that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the girl quarrelled with her elder sister, walked out of her house on Wednesday night and went to sit by a lake in the city, reported PTI.

The official said the accused approached the girl and lured her to come to his house, where he threatened and raped her.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 65 (rape on a woman under 16 years), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 137(2) (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Doctor assaulted after patient's death at Thane hospital; 3 booked

A 24-year-old doctor was attacked by the relatives of a patient following her death at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.



Based on a complaint by the doctor, the Chitalsar police have registered a case against three persons involved in the attack on the afternoon of February 5, an official said.

The victim, Dr Nitin Anil Tiwari, was treating a 30-year-old woman who subsequently died, and angered by her death, the patient's relatives accused the medical team of negligence.

The official said the accused verbally abused and threatened the doctor, and one of them hit him with a steel chair and injured him, reported PTI.

He said a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

While the accused have been identified, no one has been arrested so far, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)