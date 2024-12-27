Breaking News
12 booked for allegedly forcing Thane teen into marriage

12 booked for allegedly forcing Thane teen into marriage

Updated on: 27 December,2024 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Police in Thane have booked 12 individuals, including seven identified, for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old and coercing her into marriage. A case has been registered under kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement.

In a disturbing case of forced marriage, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have booked 12 individuals, seven of whom have been identified, for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old girl and coercing her into marriage.


According to the teenager’s complaint, she was first taken to Navsari in Gujarat under the false pretext of a temple visit. The situation took a darker turn when she was subsequently transported to a relative's house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.


The young woman reported to the Kalwa police that it was at this location where her relatives allegedly forced her to marry one of the accused. The teenager expressed fear and distress, claiming that she was unable to escape the situation due to threats and intimidation by the accused.


In response to the complaint, a case has been filed against 12 individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) for charges including kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement. Seven of the 12 accused have already been identified, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Maharashtra: Thane city police register FIR against 11 over child marriage

An official on Friday said that the Thane city police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including a 31-year-old woman from Pune, over the illegal marriage of her minor daughter, reported news agency PTI.

The 13-year-old girl was married to a man from Mumbra near Thane on August 8 despite objections from the teenager's father, the Thane city police official said, reported PTI. 

The girl's father first approached the Child Welfare Officer and the FIR was registered on September 25 on his directions, reported PTI.

The 11 individuals, including the man who married the minor and his relatives, have been booked under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the Thane city police official added.

(With inputs from PTI) 

thane thane crime mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news

