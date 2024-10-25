Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rebellion rears head across parties in Thane district

Updated on: 25 October,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Sidelined BJP, Sena (UBT) leaders defect; clashes between Eknath Shinde loyalists, BJP candidates seem likely

(From left) Vijay Nahata, Shinde Sena candidate Belapur, Manda Mhatre BJP MLA , Sadanand Tharwal Sena (UBT) and Dipesh Mhatre, former Shinde Sena leader

Less than a month before Maharashtra goes to the polls, almost every political party in Thane district is dealing with rebellion and disgruntlement. Vijay Nahata, a leader from Navi Mumbai, who’s a member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to file his nomination from the Belapur constituency on Thursday, against BJP’s sitting MLA Manda Mhatre.


Sandeep Naik, son of the BJP candidate and sitting MLA Ganesh Naik recently joined the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, securing a ticket to contest the Belapur constituency. On Wednesday, Sadanand Tharwal, the Kalyan district head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) handed in his resignation after his party gave a ticket to contest the Dombivli seat to Dipesh Mhatre, who had recently parted ways with the Shinde Sena.


Even in Thane city, the BJP is facing challenges from the Shinde Sena. BJP’s Sanjay Kelkar, the incumbent MLA, is facing challenges from Meenakshi Shinde, former mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation and an Eknath Shinde loyalist. She had decided to contest independently. Sulbha Gaikwad, the BJP’s Kalyan East constituency candidate, is the wife of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who fired at a Shinde Sena leader in February. 


After she received the ticket, local Shinde Sena party workers decided not to participate in her campaign. Political observer Abhay Deshpande said, “This time, instances of rebellion could increase as new partners have joined both alliances.  In the 1995 Assembly election, 45 independent candidates won. Even if not as many independents are elected this time, the number of independents will be high. This could be a political strategy to keep alliance partners in check. If a Shiv Sena rebel is up against an NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction candidate in one constituency and in another seat, an NCP (Ajit Pawar) rebel is contesting against a Shiv Sena candidate, then both parties will be forced to ensure the rebels withdraw from the election.

Another political observer said there was the possibility that the number of rebellions would be larger than before as this was the first time six major parties and the MNS were contesting an Assembly election. “There are two alliances comprising three parties each. It is not easy to satisfy everyone. There is the possibility of resentment and rebellion building up. Till now, there were only two major partners in an alliance. Constituencies would be divided between them. Now seats are being shared between three partners and the discontent of some is being reflected in these acts of rebellion,” the observer said. 

