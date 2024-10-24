Yugendra, the son of Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas, will make his electoral debut in Maharashtra Assembly election. Others in the NCP (SP) list include state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late RR Patil's son Rohit (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal)

File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly election: NCP (SP) releases first list; Baramati to see contest between Ajit Pawar, nephew Yugendra x 00:00

The National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Thursday, October 24, announced the candidature of Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati as the party came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas.

The others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit, who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra had polled 5,73,979 votes in the Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, who got 7,32,312 votes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.