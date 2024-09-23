After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, an official from Naupada police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Premature baby found dead near Siddheswhar Talao in Thane x 00:00

The body of a premature baby has been found lying near the banks of a lake in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some passersby spotted the body of the male child near the Siddheswhar Talao in Thane on Saturday and alerted the police, reported PTI.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, Siddheswhar Talao in Thane, and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, an official from Naupada police station said, reported PTI.

The child was apparently stillborn prematurely in the eighth month of pregnancy, he said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body), the official said, reported PTI.

The police were checking hospitals in the area to trace the baby's parents, he added.

65-year-old woman found dead in an apartment in Thane

The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in an apartment in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, an official said, reported PTI.

Neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a flat in a housing complex in the Kasarwadavali locality on Ghodbunder Road, assistant police inspector Manish Pote of the Kasarwadavli police station said, reported PTI.

The body was in a highly decomposed state, suggesting that the woman had been dead for two days, he said.

The emergency control room received an alert from the local police about the body around 10 am, following which local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, reported PTI.

The deceased, Savitribai Kanodia, lived alone in the flat, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered for now, and a probe is underway, police said.

Man held in Palghar for killing alcoholic younger brother

A man was arrested in Vikramgad in Palghar district for allegedly killing his younger brother, a police official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Shivam Lohar's (19) body was found in a dam in Sajan village on September 5, the official said, reported PTI.

"Lohar was killed by his elder brother Akash (28) as the former was addicted to drinking and would fight at home. On September 1, Akash took him to an isolated spot near the dam, got him heavily drunk and then strangled him. He then disposed of Lohar's body in the dam," Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told reporters, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)