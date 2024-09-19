Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The body was spotted at around 7:43 am by people out for a morning walk near Upvan Lake, who immediately informed the police.

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in Upvan Lake in Thane city, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, according to civic officials.


The body was spotted at around 7:43 am by people out for a morning walk near Upvan Lake, who immediately informed the police, said Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell.



Local fire brigade personnel and members of the regional disaster management team arrived at the scene and retrieved the body from the Upvan lake.


The deceased man is believed to be aged between 40 and 45 years, the official added.

The body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Body of Unidentified Man Found in Suitcase Near Ulhasnagar in Thane district

The body of an unidentified man was discovered inside a suitcase at a rubbish dump in Varap village, near Ulhasnagar. Titwala police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation into the incident stated a previous mid-day report. 

The report cited sources stating that six separate teams had been formed to solve the case, and efforts were underway to identify the deceased.

On August 15 morning, a local resident discovered the suitcase in the landfill. Initially, the resident assumed the bag had money, but was stunned to discover a dead body inside.

When Senior Police Inspector Suresh Kadam of Titwala Police Station and his crew learnt of the event, they rushed to the location, the report stated.

"A resident called the station after finding the body in the suitcase, and we responded immediately," said a police officer. The body was then sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, the report stated.

Senior PI Suresh Kadam told mid-day, "We have registered a murder case and are further investigating the matter; we have formed six different teams to conduct the probe. Firstly, we are trying to identify the deceased since no identity card was found near the body. Meanwhile, we are also waiting for the medical report to ascertain how was the person killed."

