The headless body of a security supervisor was found in the Kapurbawdi area of Thane. It has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said

The body of a 35-year-old man with his head severed was found on the terrace of a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, the police said.

The headless body of Somnath Sadgir, a security supervisor, was found on the terrace of the complex in the Kapurbawdi area of Thane and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-v Amarsingh Jadhav said Sadgir had dinner with a security guard at the complex around 10 pm on Sunday, and the duo allegedly had an argument, which might have led to the killing.

A person from the adjoining building spotted the body and alerted the police in Thane, he added.

A search has been launched for the alleged accused, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

