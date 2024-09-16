Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Decapitated body of 35 year old found on terrace of Thane shopping complex

Decapitated body of 35-year-old found on terrace of Thane shopping complex

Updated on: 16 September,2024 06:15 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The headless body of a security supervisor was found in the Kapurbawdi area of Thane. It has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said

Decapitated body of 35-year-old found on terrace of Thane shopping complex

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Decapitated body of 35-year-old found on terrace of Thane shopping complex
x
00:00

The body of a 35-year-old man with his head severed was found on the terrace of a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, the police said.


The headless body of Somnath Sadgir, a security supervisor, was found on the terrace of the complex in the Kapurbawdi area of Thane and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an officer said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-v Amarsingh Jadhav said Sadgir had dinner with a security guard at the complex around 10 pm on Sunday, and the duo allegedly had an argument, which might have led to the killing.


A person from the adjoining building spotted the body and alerted the police in Thane, he added.

A search has been launched for the alleged accused, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK