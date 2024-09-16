The Thane labourer, hammered labour contractor to death on Sunday following an argument after the former's daily wages were reduced from the promised Rs 1,000 to Rs 700

A police official on Monday said that a 23-year-old Thane labourer was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district for allegedly bludgeoning his employer to death, reported news agency PTI.

Saleem Yakub Sheikh, the Thane labourer, hammered labour contractor Abdul Rehman (52) to death on Sunday following an argument after the former's daily wages were reduced from the promised Rs 1,000 to Rs 700, Ambernath police station senior inspector Ashok Bhagat told PTI.

Two held for murder of petrol pump owner in Palghar district

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a petrol pump owner, who was found dead in his car in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Mukesh Khubchandani and Anil Rajkumar, from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, where they had come to sell the valuables they had allegedly stolen from the victim, Ramchandra Gurukukhdas Kakrani, an official said, reported PTI.

Kakrani, who owned a petrol pump, was found dead in his car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on August 25, said Datta Shinde, additional commissioner of police, MBVV, reported PTI.

He was reportedly abducted and strangled by his driver Khubchandani and two others and was robbed of cash, a diamond ring, and a watch, he said, reported PTI.

The Naigaon police registered a case sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting for murder or ransom), 103(1) (murder), 309(2) (robbery), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe revealed that Khubchandani allegedly killed the victim with the help of two accomplices, who hailed from a place near the Nepal border, the official said, reported PTI.

A special team was dispatched to Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, where the local police informed them that the accused had already escaped to Lumbini of Nepal, he said, reported PTI.

As the accused couldn't sell the stolen valuables in the neighbouring country, two of them arrived in Gorakhpur and were nabbed, the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said stolen valuables worth Rs 15.17 lakh have been recovered from the duo, reported PTI.

Khubchandani has offences to his name in different police stations since 2012, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)