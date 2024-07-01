Following the incident on Sunday, police booked the work contractor and others under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane labourer dies of electric shock while working on scaffolding of building x 00:00

The police on Monday said that a 40-year-old Thane labourer died of electrocution while working on the bamboo scaffolding of a building in Dombivli area of Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Following the incident on Sunday, police booked the work contractor and others under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody has been arrested so far, a police official said.

According to PTI report, the incident occurred after the Thane labourer climbed the scaffolding above a shop in Sonarpada locality to remove bamboos. He accidentally touched the electric cable passing above, following which he lost his balance and fell.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added, reported PTI.

According to police, the contractor had not taken sufficient safety measures.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man died after a wall and roof of a room in a chawl collapsed at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on Friday following heavy rains, they said.

"The victim, identified as Vimal Vishesar Sah, lived in the room at Narpoli in Bhiwandi. He hailed from from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Around 12 noon, the wall and roof of the room collapsed on him. He was buried beneath the debris. He was pulled out and rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead," an official told PTI.

The Narpoli police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Meanwhile, an 8-year-old girl died and a woman in her 60s was injured after a part of a wall of a commercial unit collapsed on an adjacent hut in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Saturday, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident happened near the Indiabulls complex at around 7 pm, he said.

"Renuka Anant Kalsekar died while Jayshree Pawar (65) is undergoing treatment for injuries in hospital. Her condition is stable. Fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot to remove the debris," the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)