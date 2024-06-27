Maharashtra: Hotel staffer electrocuted in Thane's Ambernath

The incident took place on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Vishal Bati (21), originally from Nepal, an official said

A hotel staffer died of electric shock in Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Vishal Bati (21), originally from Nepal, the Ambernath police station official said.

"He was cleaning the hotel and was electrocuted when he tried to remove the pin of an inverter. The body has been sent for post mortem," he added, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Two kids electrocuted after touching air cooler in Akola

Meanwhile, the police on Monday said that two children died of electrocution after touching an air cooler in Maharashtra's Akola district, reported news agency PTI.

The police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday evening at Kalegaon in Telhara taluka, reported PTI.

The children, aged 4 and 5, had come to their maternal uncle's house for summer vacations.

While playing, they touched an air cooler from which current was passing and both of them died on the spot, an official from Hiwarkhed police station told PTI.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.

In an another case, a 32-year-old man died of electrocution while attempting to place a plastic sheet on the balcony of his house amid rains in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in a chawl in the Nizampura area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The victim, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Ansari, was placing a plastic sheet on the iron net on his balcony, he said, according to the PTI.

Salim Ansari and his two-year-old daughter, who was holding onto him, suddenly clung to the net, the official said.

The man suffered a severe electric shock and died, while the child survived, he said.

The official said that the police sent the body for a post-mortem and registered an accidental death report.

15-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Chembur

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy reportedly died due to electrocution while swimming in a well in the Chembur area of Mumbai, the police officials said on Saturday, the ANI reported.

The incident took place in the Mahul village of Chembur.

According to the Mumbai Police, the boy was electrocuted due to an illegally installed motor in the well by a nearby hotel to draw out water. This unlawful setup led to the accident, resulting in the death of the young boy, as per the ANI.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the owners of the hotel

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)