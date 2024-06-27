Maharashtra: Thane Man booked for circulating private video of estranged live-in partner

The accused and the woman were in a live-in relationship from August 2022 to January this year at Dombivli and Majiwada, the official said, adding that local police were probing the crime further

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for allegedly circulating on social messaging platform a private video of a woman after his live-in relationship with her broke off, an official said, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Kiran Bagrao, from Shahapur in the district. He was booked based on a complaint lodged by the 47-year-old woman, as per the PTI.

In her complaint, the victim said she was in a live-in relationship with the accused. At that time, he took gold jewellery from her. Once he even recorded a video of her taking bath. Later, when she refused to continue the live-in relationship with the accused and asked him to return her ornaments, he allegedly circulated the video on WhatsApp, the official said, the news agency reported.

When the victim refused to meet the accused, he warned of dire consequences and issued death threats to her, he said.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and also provisions of the IT Act, the official from Kapurbawdi police station of Wagle Estate division told PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man allegedly cheated a 29-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 59.56 lakh after promising to marry her, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The woman, resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan area, in her police complaint said she came to know the accused through a matrimonial site in July last year.

After promising to marry her, the man took the money from her on multiple occasions under some or the pretext, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

Based on her complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(with PTI inputs)