The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane Police's crime branch arrested the accused on different occasions beginning on June 14

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Charas worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; three held in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested three persons and seized from them charas worth Rs 18.90 lakh, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The officials said that one of the three people arrested in connection with the matter is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane Police's crime branch arrested the accused on different occasions beginning on June 14, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said, "On June 14, a police team had received a tip-off that a man carrying drugs would be coming to the Pipeline Road. During his search, the police found him to be carrying charas worth Rs 17.20 lakh," according to the PTI.

The accused, Anilkumar Srimukhlal Prajapati (42), hailed from Prayagraj. During his interrogation, he told the police that he had procured the drug from Arjunkumar Jokhulal Prajapati (38) from Prayagraj. Accordingly, a police team went to Prayagraj and arrested him on June 20, he said.

During his interrogation, Arjunkumar told the police that he had sold the charas to one Shyambabu Pralhad Saroj (51), a rickshaw driver from Nerul of Navi Mumbai.

Based on the information, the police made the arrest on June 21, he said.

During a raid at his house, the police seized 170 grams of charas valued at Rs 1,70,000, the police said, the news agency reported.

The official said that an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them.

Anti-illegal sand mining operation led to seizure of equipment

The authorities on Wednesday seized and destroyed equipment used for illegal sand mining in Thane district in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

The estimated value of the equipment amounts to Rs 24 lakh.

The crackdown was conducted by Bhiwandi sub-divisional office in the area spanning from Kalher to Kon, an official said, according the PTI.

Upon spotting the enforcement team, workers aboard a barge fled the scene. In an attempt to evade capture, the barge's hull was deliberately damaged, rendering it immobile and eventually submerged, he said.

Efforts to remove the suction pump from Kalher port using a boat were underway, with plans to dismantle and disable it permanently using gas cutters to prevent any future use for illegal activities, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)